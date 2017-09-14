WWII Marine escorted home will be laid to rest - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

WWII Marine escorted home will be laid to rest

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
KEITHVILLE, LA (KSLA) -

After 74 years, an ArkLaTex Marine is finally back home on Thursday.

More than 40 patriot guard riders, Texas and Louisiana State Troopers and local police officers escorted World War II Veteran Cpl. Raymond Snapp home. 

Snapp was killed during the battled of Tarawa in the Pacific Theater back in 1943. 

His remains were unidentified until last fall. 

Snapp will be laid to rest with full military honors Friday morning at 10:00 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. 

