WWII Marine escorted home will be laid to rest

Patriot Guard Riders look on as Cpl. Snapp arrives back home to the ArkLaTex/Source: KSLA News 12

1st Battalion, 23rd Marines serving as pallbearers for Cpl. Snapp/Source: KSLA News 12

After 74 years, an ArkLaTex Marine is finally back home on Thursday.

More than 40 patriot guard riders, Texas and Louisiana State Troopers and local police officers escorted World War II Veteran Cpl. Raymond Snapp home.

Snapp was killed during the battled of Tarawa in the Pacific Theater back in 1943.

His remains were unidentified until last fall.

Snapp will be laid to rest with full military honors Friday morning at 10:00 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.