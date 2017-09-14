Suspects allegedly had her child with them at time of burglaries

ARRESTED: Ja-Shon Miguel Chism, 34, of the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue in Shreveport, and 38-year-old Harry James Monroe II, of the 3900 block of Elmer Lane in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man and woman allegedly had her child with them when several vehicles on a Shreveport car lot were burglarized.

Some vehicles at Guaranteed Auto Finance in the 3600 block of Jewella Avenue were burglarized Aug. 13.

Authorities say that is when they arrested the woman. The man got away.

Police say someone then broke into several more vehicles at the same business shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 12, surveillance video shows.

About an hour later, an officer saw a man resembling the one she had seen in the surveillance video. He was standing at Jewella Avenue at Jackson Street.

Online records show 38-year-old Harry James Monroe II, of the 3900 block of Elmer Lane in Shreveport, was arrested at 2 a.m. Sept. 14 and booked at 4:57 a.m. the same date. He remained in Shreveport City Jail that evening.

Monroe is charged with 11 counts of simple burglary, two counts of unauthorized entry of a business and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Arrested the evening of Aug. 13 was 34-year-old Ja-Shon Miguel Chism, of the 3200 block of Alabama Aveune in Shreveport.

At that time, she was booked into Shreveport City Jail on eight counts of principal to simple burglary and one count each of principal to unauthorized entry of a business and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

