Missing Shreveport teen found safe after weeklong search - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Missing Shreveport teen found safe after weeklong search

Shreveport police has confirmed that 13-year-old Zarinthiana Marshall was found as of 6 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Shreveport police has confirmed that 13-year-old Zarinthiana Marshall was found as of 6 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The search is over for a Shreveport teen who had been missing for more than a week.

Shreveport police have confirmed that 13-year-old Zarinthiana Marshall was found as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

Marshall’s father told police he had not seen his daughter since Sept. 6.

It is unclear where Marshall was found, but she is safe.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly