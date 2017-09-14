Missing Shreveport teen found safe after week long search

Shreveport police has confirmed that 13-year-old Zarinthiana Marshall was found as of 6 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The search is over for a Shreveport teen who had been missing for more than a week.

Shreveport police have confirmed that 13-year-old Zarinthiana Marshall was found as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

Marshall’s father told police he had not seen his daughter since Sept. 6.

It is unclear where Marshall was found, but she is safe.

