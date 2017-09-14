High water bills? Here's how to check for leaks

A leak in your water meter can quickly lead to high water bills. Here's how to check to make sure you're not getting soaked by an undetected leak.

First, locate your water meter box, which should be somewhere in the yard between your house and the street. It should look something like this:

Next, lift the lid with a screwdriver. Be prepared to clear dirt and debris from the meter gauges and watch out for snakes and insects.

Look for the needle or arrow on the gauge. If no water is running in the home, the needle should not be moving

Then, look for the gallon meter, which looks similar to an odometer, which should not be rolling.

Find the small red, blue or black dial, which is usually on the left side of the water meter gauge. If all water is off and it is spinning clockwise, that is an indication that you could have a leak in your home.

Note that the dial will not register small leaks from a faucet or tub, such as slow drips.

If you have a leak, call a plumber. If your bill is excessive and no leak is apparent, call your local water department.

Whether you are responsible for repairing the leak or the city will have to foot the bill depends on where a leak is located.

For one local woman, a sudden and steep rise in her water bill was the first sign something wasn't right with her meter. A city water department employee dug up a problem on the city's end of the line, but the water department still cut off her water.

KSLA News 12 Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is digging into that story Thursday night at 10.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.