SPD: Woman stabbed, seriously injured in fight over child

Shreveport police are currently investigating a stabbing that left a woman with serious injuries.

It happened Thursday just before 5 p.m. on the 2800 block of Jackson street in the Queensborough neighborhood of Shreveport.

Authorities say two women were involved in a fight over a child.

During the fight, one woman was stabbed in the rib cage.

She is currently undergoing surgery at University Health hospital.

No suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have more information as it becomes available.

