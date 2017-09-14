Texarkana, TX, police seek ID of woman suspected of taking makeup

Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing a surveillance camera image and asking for help identifying a woman suspected of stealing makeup. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing a surveillance camera image and asking for help identifying a woman suspected of stealing makeup.

Authorities say it happened Sept. 7 at Ulta Beauty.

According to investigators, a woman was caught on

Surveillance cameras inside the store caught her taking items then putting their empty boxes back on the shelf, according to investigators.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department at (903) 798-3116.

