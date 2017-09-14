NWLA firefighters to return home after helping Hurricane Irma victims

Shreveport and Bossier firefighters are expected to return home Friday, after deploying to Florida to help with search and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma. (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

According to a release, conditions in the state have stabilized and the teams were given the green light to return to Northwest Louisiana.

The teams left on Sunday, September 10, 2017, as part of the Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue Task Force. While there, the team was deployed to Jacksonville, FL to assist a Florida USAR Task Force. The team’s mission in Jacksonville was to conduct secondary searches and assessments of homes and businesses damaged by the Hurricane.

Louisiana USAR Task Force 3 reportedly conducted over 400 rapid assessments in Jacksonville.

The team included 45 members from the Task Force III and the LA Task Force III in Shreveport/Bossier City. Officials say the team will drive about 400 miles and should arrive in Shreveport Friday afternoon.

