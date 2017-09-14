SWAR police seek ID of Hope City Hall vandal

Police say the vandal caused extensive damage to the building. (Source: City of Hope, Arkansas via Facebook)

The Hope Police Department is working to identify the person who vandalized city hall last Saturday.

Investigators have released surveillance video from Hope City Hall to the public in hope of identifying the vandal.

The video appears to show someone breaking the glass pane of a door.

Police say the vandal caused extensive damage to the building.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Hope Police Department at 870-777-3434.

