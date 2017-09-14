Dog burned, dumped on side of highway in Haughton

Haughton police are searching for the person or persons that burned a dog and left it on the side of the road.

According to a Facebook post, the dog was found on Wednesday afternoon near Camp Street on Louisiana Highway 614.

After officers realized what had happened they sent the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

No word on the dog's condition at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Haughton Police department at 318-949-6666.

