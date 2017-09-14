Shelby County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old

Monica Marie Carter, 16, was last seen at her home on Monday, Sept. 11 (Source: SCSO)

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen on Monday.

Monica Marie Carter was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Joaquin Street around midnight.

Monica is 5'4" and approximately 200 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both wrists.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lt. Kevin Windham at the SCSO at (936) 598-5601.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.