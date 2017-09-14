Shoplifter nabs goods, sprints through Victoria's Secret in Shreveport

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person that stole over $1,000 in goods from a Mall St. Vincent store.

It happened on Sept. 8 around 9:30 a.m. A person entered the Victoria Secret and quickly took multiple items from the store's display tables.

In the video, two sales associates spotted the shoplifter and attempted to run after them, but the shoplifter fled through the outside entrance into the mall's west parking lot.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Shreveport-Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.