Mother pleads for answers after son's leg, collar bone broken in hit and run

A Shreveport woman is pleading for answers in the hit and run crash that left her son with a broken leg and collar bone.

The crash happened on Sept. 2 in the 1700 block of Alda Street, in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood.

The mother says her son has missed school since the accident and is now afraid it could happen again.

This mother says her son was hit by a car and the driver took off without stopping. Left her son with a broken leg, arm and collarbone @KSLA pic.twitter.com/RM19BL3Zps — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) September 14, 2017

She is now asking for the driver to come forward or anyone who may have seen anything that could help to speak to police.

