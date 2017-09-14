Mother pleads for answers after son's leg, collar bone broken in - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Mother pleads for answers after son's leg, collar bone broken in hit and run

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12) (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport woman is pleading for answers in the hit and run crash that left her son with a broken leg and collar bone. 

The crash happened on Sept. 2 in the 1700 block of Alda Street, in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood. 

The mother says her son has missed school since the accident and is now afraid it could happen again.

She is now asking for the driver to come forward or anyone who may have seen anything that could help to speak to police. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly