Person robbed outside Shreveport bank

Shreveport police officers are searching for a person that robbed a customer in the parking lot of a bank on Thursday morning.

Police got the call just before 9:15 a.m. to the Regions Bank branch in the 5800 block of Hearne Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a person was leaving the bank when a person cloaked in black demanded money from them.

The victim complied and was not injured, after the robbery the victim ran into the bank where the police were called.

Willhite said that the robber then left the scene and ran to a nearby apartment complex where they got into a burgundy colored new car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

