Desk clerk robbed at gunpoint at Bossier City motel

Bossier City police are searching for the gunman in a Wednesday night armed robbery.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the Shreveport Country Inn in the 1900 Block of Airline Drive in Bossier City. That's across the street from Pierre Bossier Mall's Sears anchor store.

The clerk on duty, Bryan Britton, was not able to get a good look at the gunman, who was wearing a black hoodie.

After leaving the lobby with an undisclosed amount of cash, the motel's staff saw the assailant heading east on foot on the hotel's property.

Bossier City police officers searched the area but didn't find the man.

Some cash was recovered in the direction of the robber's escape.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Bossier at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

