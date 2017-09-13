2 burglary suspects now also charged in break-ins in which pets - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 burglary suspects now also charged in break-ins in which pets were killed

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Tarodganey Sumner, 26 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Tarodganey Sumner, 26 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Calvin Horton, 27 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Calvin Horton, 27 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Two burglary suspects arrested earlier this week in Shreveport now also are suspected of being involved in the break-ins in which pets were killed.

Tarodganey Sumner, 26, and 27-year-old Calvin Horton were taken into custody in connection with a burglary Monday morning.

Now they face additional charges.

Detectives discovered evidence Wednesday "that they believe connected Sumner and Horton to both burglaries to include the injuring and killing of the pets that were at these residences," police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Investigators were able to recover at least three firearms and other items stolen during those burglaries, she said.

Now Sumner also faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, three additional counts of felon in possession of a firearm and two additional counts of aggravated burglary.

New charges filed against Horton are two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two additional counts of aggravated burglary.

Those charges are in connection with residential burglaries in the 9500 block of Alicia Lane and 3000 block of Hoyte Drive.

