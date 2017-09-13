2 burglary suspects accused of killing pets during earlier break-ins

Two burglary suspects arrested earlier this week in Shreveport now also are suspected of being involved in the break-ins in which pets were killed.

Tarodganey Sumner, 26, and 27-year-old Calvin Wayne Horton were taken into custody in connection with a burglary Monday morning.

Police say both were seen kicking in the door to a residence and later were found hiding under a bush.

Now the two Shreveport men face additional charges stemming from residential burglaries in the 9500 block of Alicia Lane and 3000 block of Hoyte Drive..

Detectives discovered evidence Wednesday "that they believe connected Sumner and Horton to both burglaries to include the injuring and killing of the pets that were at these residences," police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Investigators were able to recover at least three firearms and other items stolen during those burglaries, she said.

Now Sumner, of the 600 block of Bringhurst Drive, also faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, three additional counts of felon in possession of a firearm and two additional counts of aggravated burglary.

Additional charges filed against Horton, of the 500 block of West 76th Street, are two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two more counts of aggravated burglary.

