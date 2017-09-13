Neighbors: Slain woman was nice, hard worker loved by kids

At this stage in their investigation, Shreveport homicide investigators are gathering information and evidence to try to learn what happened to 49-year-old Cherry Kato and what led up to her death. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Neighbors in Shreveport's Hollywood Heights area were surprised Wednesday by the discovery of a woman's body in a home.

Shreveport police found 49-year-old Cherry Kato dead in a home in the 4900 block of Durham Place just after 9 a.m., the Caddo coroner's office reports.

Kato's family notified police after they were unable to contact her.

"This is a pretty cool neighborhood. Quiet. We don't have problems like that," said Willie White, Kato's landlord.

"I'm surprised that type of thing happened so close to us and surprising that it happened to her."

Neighbors say Kato lived there for almost two years and ran a candy store for the neighborhood kids. "The children just loved her," neighbor Jessica Ward said.

"She was a nice person. She stayed to herself. She was just all over a nice person."

Otis Davis said his neighbor also was friendly and seemed to be a hard worker. "I would see her go to work every morning when I catch the bus."

Shreveport police are investigating Kato's death as a homicide.

At this stage in their investigation, they are gathering information and evidence to try to learn what happened to Kato and what led up to her death.

"The first thing is to try to create a timeline," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

"When was the last time the person was spoken to or contacted versus the time we made contact with them. We begin there and branch out."

Kato's body has been sent to University Health in Shreveport for an autopsy.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.