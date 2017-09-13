Police seek thieves accused of stealing $1K in cigarettes

Shreveport police are looking for a group of people they think are responsible for stealing over $1,000 in cigarettes from a convenience store Thursday morning. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Surveillance video shows the group entering the Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Police say a woman distracted the store clerk while a man went behind the counter and stole over a dozen cartons of cigarettes totaling nearly $1,000.

Police are reviewing the surveillance video in hopes of identifying the thieves.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

