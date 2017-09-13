Police: Man paid teenage girl to have sex; boy, 13, also involved

BOOKED: Casterdale Walker Williams, 26, of Shreveport, one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (Source: Shreveport police)

A Shreveport man is suspected of paying a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Police say a 13-year-old boy also was involved.

U.S. Marshals Service task force agents found 26-year-old Casterdale Walker Williams in the 4000 block of Belmont Street and took him into custody Wednesday afternoon.

He is accused of setting up the encounter with the teens in October 2017.

Now Williams faces one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 6:31 p.m.

His bonds total $100,000.

