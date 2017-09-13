Authorities: Inmate accidentally fell, died while in Bossier jail

A 24-year-old New York man died while being held in a Bossier Parish prison.

Collin James Fletcher, 24, of Seneca Falls, was in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing when he died early the morning of Sept. 8, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bossier Parish authorities say his death came after he accidentally fell, injuring his head.

Fletcher was alone in a cell and under medical observation at the time of his death, the Bossier Sheriff's Office reports.

His body later was found by deputies.

Investigation by Bossier sheriff’s detectives and the Bossier Parish coroner’s office determined that Fletcher's death was accidental, according to the sheriff's office.

Fletcher died five days after being arrested by Bossier City police and booked on one count each of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute and felony criminal property damage.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.