Texarkana cancer survivor: 'You've got to have faith'

Rhonda Dolberry, whose life twice has been touched by cancer, is the face and voice of this year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Texarkana, Ark. "You have to talk about it because you can't be silent with this disease." (Source: KSLA News 12)

A woman whose life twice has been touched by cancer is the face and voice of this year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Texarkana, Ark.

Rhonda Dolberry's husband died from the disease.

Later, she was diagnosed.

"I was doing my self-check and I found a lump underneath my left armpit."

That lump led to Dolberry having a mastectomy, radiation treatments and chemotherapy.

Now the cancer survivor will be among the thousands expected to walk the morning of Oct. 21.

Dolberry said she is not taking her role lightly.

"You've got to be proactive about your health. You have to talk about it because you can't be silent with this disease. You've got to have faith."

Registration for the fundraiser is underway.

You can sign up by calling (903) 791-9585 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.