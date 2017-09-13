Texarkana cancer survivor prepares for Race for the Cure

The date has been set for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Texarkana, and the local branched announced this year's representative.
Rhonda Dolberry will be among the thousands that will walk in this year's event. Registration for the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure is underway.
You can register contacting the race office at 903-791-9585 or visiting Komenarkansas.org and searching for Texarkana Race For The Cure.
Dolberry's life has been affected twice by cancer, first when her husband died from the disease and when she was diagnosed later.
"I was doing my self-check and I found a lump underneath my left armpit," Dolberry said.
That lump led Dolberry to have a mastectomy, radiation treatments and chemotherapy.
She was surprised to learn when she was announced as the cancer survivor of the year for Texarkana's Race for the Cure. She was honored by the community during the announcement.
Race For The Cure committee members say the honor makes Dolberry the face and voice for this year's race, a responsibility Dolberry said she is not taking lightly.
"You've got to be proactive about your health," she said. "You have to talk about it because you can't be silent with this disease. You've got to have faith."
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
