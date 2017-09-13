Dallas FBI wants man suspected of robbing Shreveport bank

Shahryar Russell, 42, of the 7100 block of Karen Street in Shreveport, one count of armed robbery with a firearm (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The Dallas office of the FBI wants a man suspected of robbing a Shreveport bank.

Police arrested 42-year-old Shahryar Russell, of Shreveport, on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop on Interstate 20.

The Bancorp South branch in the 1200 block of North Market Street was robbed just after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators were told that a gunman demanded cash from a teller, got away with some money then drove off in a silver Volvo sedan.

Later that day, detectives learned that patrol officers had stopped a car on westbound I-20 past Monkhouse Drive that matched the description of the one used in the robbery.

Patrol officers said Russell, the car's driver, also matched the description of the suspected bank robber.

And police said there was evidence in the car linking Russell to the bank robbery.

After he was taken to Shreveport police headquarters, investigators learned he is wanted on a warrant through the Dallas FBI for a bank robbery in their jurisdiction.

Russell was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm and as a fugitive in connection with the robbery in Dallas.

He remained in custody there Wednesday afternoon.

