SWAR police seek 2 women suspected of pulling scam

Investigators say it is likely that these two women will or have tried a scam in areas surrounding Nashville, Ark. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

Texarkana, Ark., police are asking the public to help their counterparts in Nashville, Ark., to identify two women.

The two women allegedly tricked a Walmart clerk into placing money on a preloaded card without paying for it.

Surveillance camera images released by police indicate it happened about 9 p.m. Sept. 9.

Investigators say it is likely that the two also will or have tried the scam in surrounding areas.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Nashville police at (870) 845-3434.

