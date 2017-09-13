Shreveport Mayor responds to council's resounding vote against funding arena

Artist's renditions of the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex were unveiled during the City Council meeting Aug. 22. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler said that she is disappointed but respectful of the city council's unanimous vote against issuing funds to build a new sports complex along Cross Bayou on Wednesday.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the city council voted 6-0 against Resolution 147 which would have activated the city's bond team to begin pursuing options for paying $30 million in dedicated revenue bonds for the new sports complex.

City leaders have been in talks for months about building the complex along four parcels of land on Cross Bayou near the Shreveport Waterworks Museum. The arena was meant to lure a New Orleans Pelicans G-League team to the city.

Regardless of the "No" vote, Tyler said she will not stop pursuing business and industry in Shreveport.

"I'm going to do what God put me here to do and that is to make this city better," Tyler said. "If it's his will....I'm not broken,"

The contest for that team currently stands between Shreveport and Pensacola, Florida.

"It was unfortunate that we turned a company away with $139 million to invest....but I respect the council's decision," Mayor Tyler said.

"The private dollars? I have no problem with the private development. Most of the opposition that I have received has been strictly about the arena," said Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch.

City officials said the sports complex could be the centerpiece of other development in that area, including retail and residential spaces. The city received a $139 million offer from out-of-state developer Corporate Realty to help fund the complex.

"We're going to move forward....we have people who believe in us but some of us don't believe in ourselves," Tyler said.

Whether or not the arena project would proceed from this point in time, Tyler said she did not know.

"Until I have those conversations, I'm not sure about that," she said. "The one disadvantage that we had as a team was that they could not reveal too much about the project without tipping off Pensacola."

Indeed, the biggest complaint from many residents and council members on Tuesday night was that they didn't know enough about the cost of the project to proceed.

"There is a thick fog over the details of this project," said Councilman Michael Corbin. "There's misunderstandings."

"One of the things that I made note of is the fact that we've got to build more pride in our city," Mayor Tyler said

