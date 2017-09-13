Greenwood officials to decide future of police officer charged with domestic violence

Town of Greenwood officials say a decision could be coming this week from the mayor about the future of a Greenwood Police officer who was arrested and later charged with domestic violence.

Sgt. Kevin Ainsworth, 38, was arrested on the night of July 22 at his home in the 3000 block of Strickland Springs Road near Marshall, Texas.

He was charged with assault-family violence. He posted his $15,000 bond days later but has not yet returned to the department.

The Greenwood Town Attorney, Charles Grubb, said that the internal investigation is now finished and Ainsworth attended a pre-disciplinary conference with Mayor Frank Stawasz and the department on Monday.

According to Grubb, Mayor Stawasz now has five days to decide if he will take disciplinary action against Ainsworth or if he has found no cause to do anything.

Grubb said that decision could come by either Friday or next Monday.

Ainsworth's attorney, Pamela Breedlove, said she could not comment at this time.

