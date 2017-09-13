Man convicted of Shreveport burglary

A Shreveport man faces up to 24 years in prison after he was convicted on a burglary charge in Caddo District Court Tuesday.

Kevin Terrell McFarland, 24, was found guilty of burglarizing an apartment in the 9000 block of Kingston Road on December 16, 2015.

It took jurors, who over two days heard evidence and testimony by seven witnesses, 45 minutes to return with the guilty verdict.

According to investigators, McFarland broke the window of the Kingston Road apartment and entered it while the 52-year-old inhabitant was at work.

McFarland took a television and DVD player from the apartment and handed them over a fence to a juvenile accomplice.

A minister who was cleaning up the church parking lot near the apartment complex noticed the accomplice pacing back and forth next to the fence. He then saw the a TV being handed over the fence and McFarland climbing over onto the church grounds.

The minister called out to the two men who immediately began to run. He then called 911 and the juvenile was caught near the TV, which was returned to the homeowner.

The juvenile identified McFarland as the burglar by name and the Shreveport Police department found his fingerprints on the broken window and on the television.

The juvenile, who testified at McFarland's trial, was adjudicated as a delinquent in juvenile court.

McFarland will be sentenced on September 20. He faces a term of one to 12 years for the charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

However, the state plans to prove McFarland has a prior burglary conviction, which increases the sentencing range to six to 24 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

McFarland was previously convicted of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 2015.

