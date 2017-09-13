Caddo coroner IDs slain woman found in Mooretown, SPD investigating as homicide

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman that was found dead at a home in the Hollywood Heights area on Wednesday.

Cherry Kato, 49, was found inside a home in the 4900 block of Durham place just after 9 a.m. by Shreveport police officers, according to the Caddo parish Coroner's Office.

Police first got the call just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the 4900 block of Durham Place.

That's in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

Kato's family notified police after they were unable to contact her.

Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines said police are the death as a homicide.

Kato's body has been sent to University Health for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

