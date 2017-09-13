Body of woman found in Mooretown, SPD investigating as homicide - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Body of woman found in Mooretown, SPD investigating as homicide

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12) (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after they found a body of a woman at a Mooretown residence.

Police first got the call just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the 4900 block of Durham Place. 

That's in the neighborhood's Hollywood Heights area. 

Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines said that they got the call as a welfare concern and they are now investigating it as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for details.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly