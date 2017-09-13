BPCC celebrates 50 year anniversary - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BPCC celebrates 50 year anniversary

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier Parish Community College will celebrate 50 years of serving the community on Wednesday.

A campus wide celebration will be held at noon in the school's quad.

To commemorate the event, the school will reveal items from a time capsule from 1992. In its place, the school will put together a new time capsule. 

Letters from students and Chancellor Rick Bateman will be read.

The event will wrap up with a drone picture of the celebration.

