Ex-SFD chief reinstated, immediately resigns, after Fire Station 8 scandal

A civil service board hearing on a former Shreveport fire chief's appeal to regain his job has been continued for a month. The delay is to give Craig Mulford time to go to Baton Rouge to work out his retirement rights.

Former Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford reacts to dismissal of 5 counts of malfeasance in office against him in Caddo District Court Monday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Former Shreveport fire chief Craig Mulford was reinstated and soon after resigned, three years after he was fired amid allegations of malfeasance in office.

City of Shreveport spokeswoman Africa Price confirmed his reinstatement Wednesday morning. Mulford immediately turned in his resignation after being reinstated, according to Michael Carter, chairman of the Shreveport Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board.

"Voluntarily, he [Mulford] was reinstated [by the city] in full, with full back pay," Carter said. "At the time of the reinstatement, we accepted the reinstatement and at the same time, he submitted his retirement letter. He is now officially retired as a Chief of Fire with the City of Shreveport."

Carter added that this was a good thing for Mulford.

"It was a procedural thing for us," Carter added. "He's been on the docket. He's been trying to work this out with the retirement system, the mayor, and the CAO. I think it's finally come to a conclusion. I think it's something to his benefit and I wish him the very best. We thank him for all his years with the city of Shreveport."

The former fire chief filed an appeal to regain his job after being fired in September 2014.

Mulford was indicted on 5 counts of malfeasance in office. He was accused of violating administrative policies while handling complaints about several firefighters. More specifically, Mulford was accused of conducting a false investigation and not letting firefighters speak with investigators about allegations of firefighters abusing 2 mentally challenged men at Fire Station 8.

Caddo District Judge John Mosely Jr. later agreed to quash the indictment and the Caddo district attorney's office subsequently dismissed all charges against Mulford.

Scott Wolverton currently is serving as fire chief.

