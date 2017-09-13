CPSO hosts high-risk warrant training

Fifteen deputies from multiple law-enforcement agencies are learning how to better deal with high-risk-warrant entries.

Fifteen officers from Bossier and Caddo Parish Sheriff Offices; Shreveport and Bossier Police Departments; and the Barksdale Air Force Services are attending the course taught by the Regional Counterdrug Training Academy based in Meridian, Mississippi, according to a news release from CPSO.

The course provides the basics in planning, communications, rehearsals, execution and mechanics of movement for all levels of law enforcement.

Officers will learn by the end of the course the importance of detailed planning, preparation, and deployment techniques associated with the successful execution of narcotics search and arrest warrants.

