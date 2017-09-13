2 arrested, accused of multiple Natchitoches burglaries

Two men are facing charges for multiple Natchitoches burglaries after police say witness interviews place them at the different scenes.

Police say on September 1 at around 9 a.m. they responded to the 1000 block of Loren Avenue for a report that 5 vehicles had been broken into during the night.

A short time later, officers got another report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of East Fifth Street.

A Natchitoches police officer interviewed a witness on the scene who placed 19-year-old Kourtney King and 18-year-old Joshua Demars in the area where the burglaries occurred.

On September 7, investigators looked into a business burglary on Washington Street. They found surveillance video from a nearby business and continued to compile further evidence.

As a result of the investigation, King and Demars were arrested. Both reportedly had items that were identified by burglary victims.

King was charged with 6 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Demars was charged with 6 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and 1 count of simple burglary.

Demars was already on probation for simple burglary as well as aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both were taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

