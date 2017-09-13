SFD investigate vacant house, truck fire

SFD investigating a vacant house fire in the 1300 block of Cleveland Drive. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house and pickup truck caught fire Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Cleveland Drive.

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the truck and the side of the house. According to fire dispatch, the fire may have started with the truck and spread to the house.

Firefighters say they had the fire under control in about 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause is under investigation by the Shreveport fire prevention.

