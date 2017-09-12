1 wounded in shooting, Bossier City police investigating

Bossier City police are looking for the person responsible for shooting another in the arm Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hill St.

A witness tells police the victim was standing on the side of the road when a vehicle pulled up.

The driver of the green vehicle and the victim got into an argument which led to the shooting.

The unidentified gunman fired multiple rounds hitting the victim once in the arm, according to the Bossier City Police Department.

The victim was taken to University Health and is expected to recover.

The shooting is under investigation.

