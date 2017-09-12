City workers, volunteers clean up vandalized Shreveport playground

A Shreveport playground has been cleaned up after being vandalized last week.

It happened at Leaps and Bounds playground at A.C. Steere Park.

SPAR Director Shelly Ragle said it was not the first time the playground was vandalized.

The skate park and other parks in the city also have experienced a lot of vandalism, she said.

Vandalism can range from spray paint to trash being left behind, Ragle said.

The Leaps and Bounds playground was spray painted with profanity sometime Thursday night, she said.

Right to Play has helped raise money to put together the park and make it accessible to kids with disabilities.

The city is in charge of park maintenance, but the nonprofit still helps.

City workers began cleaning up the vandalism Friday; then volunteers with the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association came out over the weekend to finish it up, Ragle said.

A police report has been filed.

Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite says the investigation is in its beginning stages.

Police are working with SPAR's IT department to get surveillance video from the park and hopefully catch whoever did this, Ragle said

"Everytime we have vandalism, I'm saddened by it," she added.

"It's a shame that we are spending money on things that we shouldn't have to when we could be spending money on upgrading or fixing other things or getting new pieces of equipment. We spend a lot of money every year on vandalism."

