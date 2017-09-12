Man gets life in prison for repeatedly raping young boy

SENTENCED: Edward Keith Johnson, 55, of Shreveport, life in prison on a charge of aggravated rape of a child under 13 years old. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man must serve life in prison for repeatedly raping a boy.

Edward Keith Johnson, 55, was sentenced Monday in Caddo District Court.

Last month, he was convicted of one count of aggravated rape of a child under age 13.

The verdict by the eight-woman, four-man jury ended Johnson's weeklong trial Aug. 14.

The boy was 6 years old when he reported the attacks to his grandmother in March 2015, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

The rapes occurred over several months at Johnson's residence on Charles Street in Shreveport, at a shop in Bossier City and in a supermarket parking lot, the court was told.

The child testified last month that the assaults were "too many to count."

The grandmother reported the attacks to authorities.

Johnson was arrested then booked into Caddo Correctional Center on April 10, 2015, on one count each of aggravated rape, first-degree rape and being an in-state fugitive, booking records show.

He was booked April 16, 2017, on a charge of first-degree rape.

The boy was there Monday when Johnson was sentenced.

He was escorted into and out of court by the advocacy group Bikers Against Child Abuse.

District Judge John Mosely Jr. said Johnson must serve his sentence without the possibility of being placed on probation, paroled or having his sentence suspended.

