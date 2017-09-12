Man seriously hurt when car hits 4 vehicles; I-220E reopens

Traffic congestion now is clearing up. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)

Authorities say this car struck 2 vehicles on Cross Lake Bridge then 2 more in the construction zone on eastbound I-220 before running off the roadway and into this culvert. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A motorist was seriously hurt in a wreck Tuesday afternoon that led to the brief closure of eastbound Interstate 220, causing traffic to back up in the construction zone.

The accident near I-220 at North Market Street in Shreveport was reported at 5:18 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

I-220 East is closed at North Market Street due to an accident. Congestion has reached Lakeshore Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 12, 2017

All lanes are open I-220 East at North Market Street. Congestion has reached Lakeshore Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 12, 2017

There is congestion I-220 West from the Red River Bridge to North Market Street due to an earlier accident. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 12, 2017

Authorities believe the motorist had some sort of medical emergency.

His car struck two vehicles on Cross Lake Bridge then two more in the construction zone before leaving the road and hitting a culvert.

The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, an officer on the scene said.

