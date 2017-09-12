SRO as Shreveport council considers 2 arena proposals

Several people turned out Tuesday to voice their opinions on Shreveport's proposed $30 million sports arena and multiuse development.

It was standing room only that afternoon as the City Council was set to vote on two conflicting resolutions.

Haven't seen this in a while. We might be standing room-only soon in Shreveport city council chambers ahead of sports arena votes. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/SeEdEqMRtd — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) September 12, 2017

One resolution urges Mayor Ollie Tyler to decline the opportunity for Shreveport to land an NBA g-league team affiliated with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The other takes the first step toward funding the project.

Even if the sports arena gets a "Yes" vote tonight, this is what we're being told it will mean. Not set in stone but ball rolling. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/hlQqcb7cY0 — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) September 12, 2017

Tyler Comeaux, managing member of Shreveport for Pelicans, said a "Yes" vote Tuesday would not bind the city to a new arena but would start the process and assures New Orleans Pelicans that they're serious.

Shreveporter Sammy Mears says he is for the arena because he'd like to see other potential sports it could bring like Olympic gymnastics meets.

Robert Thomas, who lives in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood, said he has one simple message to City Council members about a new sports arena.

John Hampson, an organizer for Citizens Against the Arena, says the group has collected 700 signatures against the arena.

Marilyn and Vernon Varnell, who live Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood, came out Tuesday to speak against the city's proposed $30 million sports arena.

