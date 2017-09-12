Texarkana non-profit terrorized by vandals, burglars

After a rash of break-ins and burglaries, a Texarkana non-profit is asking for the public's help in improving its security.

The Warehouse was founded by Kathy Zwirnmann five years ago. The organization collects donated clothing and other items from residents and makes them available free of charge to the community.

"I hope the community will help to provide fencing or provide funds to put a fence around the outside area of the awnings," Zwirnmann said.

Over the last two weeks, someone has broken into The Warehouse's warehouse, stealing items and vandalizing the property.

"They have been here about seven times in the past two weeks," Zwirnmann said. "I don't mind if someone comes here at night and get's them what they need just don't tear it up. Just don't tear the place up."

There are several volunteers who work at The Warehouse including Dorothy Hamilton.

"That makes me sad," Hamilton said. "Because they don't have to do that they can just come here and get it for free. "Why steal it when you can get it for free?"

Zwirnmann said she will not let the vandals stop her and The Warehouse from providing needed service to the community. Now she is hoping the community can give the non-profit organization some extra help to stop the break-ins.

To make a donation or become a volunteer, visit The Warehouse at 303 South Lake Drive Avenue in Texarkana, Texas.

