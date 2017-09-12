Rep. Johnson, Sen. Cassidy meet with Guatemalan ambassador

Zach Wilson, a husband and father of two, has been detained in Guatemala since March. (Source: Zach Wilson family)

Two Louisiana politicians met with an ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to hopefully send a Shreveport man home.

Representative Mike Johnson and Senator Bill Cassidy met with Manuel Alfredo Espina Pinto to discuss the case of Zachary Wilson on Tuesday, according to Rep. Johnson's office.

Wilson traveled to Guatemala in March on a mission trip for the Word of God Church. When attempting to return to the U.S. after his mission trip was complete, authorities discovered hunting ammunition in Wilson’s bag and placed him under arrest. He has since been detained by Guatemalan authorities.

“Since Zach Wilson was first detained this spring, I have been working on his behalf to secure swift and appropriate action by the Guatemalan government so he can return home to his family," Rep. Johnson said. I am encouraged by our meeting today with the new ambassador, Mr. Espina. He has committed to assist us with this time-sensitive matter as we continue to work through both the U.S. and Guatemalan governments to ensure Zack's safe return home."

Wilson suffers from ulcerative colitis and takes special medication for this condition.

According to Wilson's family, mailing his medication has become increasingly difficult. It is expensive to send the medication to him and he does not have much remaining from his last prescription.

Wilson's family added that the drugs that he takes are not available in Guatemala.

“As a doctor, I went over his medical condition with the ambassador and explained his urgent medical needs,” Sen. Cassidy said. “Ambassador Espina agreed to make an inquiry into the legal and medical aspects of Mr. Wilson’s case and the interplay between the two. We are doing everything within our power to ensure the well-being of Mr. Wilson and to bring him home while respecting the rule of law in Guatemala.”

