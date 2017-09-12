LA accuses BRF of violating contract; company says it won't be ousted as hospital manager

Stephen Skrivanos, chairman of board for BRF Hospital Holdings LLC doing business as University Health System, says BRF is negotiating with the state and is "optimistic about a successful outcome." (Source: brfla.org)

The operator of two safety net hospitals in North Louisiana expects to resolve its contract disagreement with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration without being ousted.

The Edwards administration says BRF, formerly Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, is violating its contract.

The administration and LSU, which previously managed the hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe, have started a legal process that could lead to the ouster of the Shreveport-based company as the hospitals' operator.

A letter Dardenne sent Monday to Dr. John George, president and CEO of BRF, Stephen Skrivanos, chairman of board for BRF Hospital Holdings LLC doing business as University Health System, and Dan Snyder, CEO of BRF Hospital Holdiings LLC, reads:

"Please be advised that the State of Louisiana, through the Division of Administration (DOA), joins in and expressly adopts the Notice of Breach letter dated September 11, 2017, issued by LSU pursuant to Section 13.4(a) of the above-referenced Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA). The DOA has determined that the CEA is failing to achieve a public purpose as required by state law, including the Constitution. Please be advised that the DOA will fully participate in seeking to resolve the issues raised by LSU in the Notice of Breach letter, and failure to resolve such issues will necessarily result in enforcement of the remedies provided by Section 13.4(d) of the CEA."

A statement released by Edwards' spokesman Richard Carbo says:

"This notice to BRF does not change the state's commitment to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Gov. Edwards is committed to protecting medical education and providing for quality medical care in North Louisiana, and we are hopeful that BRF will work to resolve the issues in the notice of breach. This notice requires that the problems outlined be addressed in the next 45 days, and we will continue those discussions."

Dardenne said Tuesday that, among the issues, the quality of patient care at the Shreveport hospital is poor and that BRF is slow to pay its bills, including to LSU doctors who work at the two hospitals.

BRF officials say the Edwards administration and LSU want the hospitals to prioritize paying the medical school ahead of the needs of patients.

The hospital operator also disagrees with LSU's claims that it has failed to develop a sustainable business model that ensures the financial stability of the two the hospitals and the university medical school that provides the doctors for the facilities.

The company's leaders Tuesday called the breach-of-contract notifications disappointing and said they are prepared to fight in court any attempt to remove BRF as the hospitals' manager.

BRF also disclosed Tuesday that it and University Health are in discussions with Ochsner Health regarding potential collaboration. "The state has encouraged these efforts," BRF said.

Earlier this month, BRF announced that its Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program and Segue Science Management have partnered to open Segue Science Labs in Shreveport's InterTech Science Park. Segue Science Management is a private company headed by Drs. Jim Cardelli and Alana Gray, two former researchers at LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport.

