Texarkana man goes missing during children's soccer practice

Police on both sides of Texarkana are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Anthony Carmeli, 42, last was seen Monday evening at his children's soccer practice in the 1500 block of Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas, authorities said.

"After asking another parent there to watch his children while he 'took care of something,' Carmeli left on foot in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since," says a post on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department's Facebook page.

Police say his cell phone was turned off shortly after he left the soccer practice.

"His wife dropped him and the children off at the soccer fields. She then left in their vehicle for a few minutes to run some errands. It was during this time that he left," Texarkana, Texas, police said.

And, according to Carmeli’s friends and family, this is not normal behavior for him.

"We are concerned for his safety because of his medical conditions," Texarkana, Texas, police said.

Carmeli stands 6’ 1” tall, weighs 250 pounds and has blue eyes, black hair and a goatee.

He last was seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and a red Arkansas Razorbacks ball cap.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3154.

