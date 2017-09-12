Missing Texarkana man last sighted at child's soccer game

Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Anthony Carmeli, 42, was last seen at his children's soccer game at the practice field in Texarkana, Texas on Monday, Sept. 11, according to a post on TAPD's Facebook.

Carmeli has not made contact with his family, and they are very concerned for his welfare. According to police, this is very uncharacteristic of him.

He is described as a white man and was last seen wearing a red Arkansas Razorbacks hat, white shirt and shorts.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Carmeli, please call (903) 798-3154.

