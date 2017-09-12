1 in custody after N. Market bank robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police say they have detained a man for questioning after a bank was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the BancorpSouth branch in the 1200 block of North Market Street.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a man wielding a semi-automatic weapon came into the bank demanding money.

He was wearing a red shirt and had long slicked-back hair in a ponytail.

The gunman took off in a silver Volvo, going southbound on North Market Street.

The Volvo was then pulled over on Interstate 20 westbound past the Pines Road exit.

A man was taken into custody and is being interviewed by Shreveport robbery detectives.

Police say evidence collected at the scene of the traffic stop is consistent with information provided to officers from the bank robbery.

The man's name has not yet been released.

