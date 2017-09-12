Children in military families eligible for $10,000 award

Teens in military families have a chance to receive a $10,000 cash award among other gifts when applying for 2018's Military Child of the Year Award from Operation Homefront.

Six teens ages 13 to 18 will represent a branch of the armed forces that a parent serves — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard. Winners will receive the $10,000 cash award, a trip to Washington D.C. and other donated gifts. This is the award's seventh year.

Anyone can nominate a teen for one of the service branch awards.

A seventh teen will be awarded the Military Child of the Year Innovation Award, presented by consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton.

The Innovation Award will be bestowed to a military child who has designed a "bold and creative" solution to a local, regional or global challenge.

The recipient will work with the firm to develop a plan to scale the recipient's project.

Students can apply for the Innovation Award themselves.

Nominations can be made at www.militarychildoftheyear.org through Dec. 4.

