United Way of Northwest Louisiana to host annual Campaign Kickoff

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is set to host its annual Campaign Kickoff celebration, Thursday, Sept. 21 to mark the official start of the 2017-2018 fundraising season.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. inside the ballroom of Sam’s Town Casino.

The organization fundraises in various workplaces throughout the ten-parishes it represents.

This event is the official start of the 2017-2018 fundraising year which ends in March.

Guests at the event will represent the companies that hold workplace campaigns and/or volunteer with other signature United Way NWLA events.

The kickoff will set goals and address the most critical needs in northwest Louisiana communities.

This event will also mark the end of Pacesetter season by honoring the companies who ran their fundraising campaigns early. They will be recognized with an award as a thank you for contributing to the $600,000 goal raised between June 1 and August 31.

Pacesetter companies receive advertising benefits and complimentary United Way event tickets amongst other incentives.

Shreveport native and face of a new show on Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me, Rod Demery will be the featured speaker. Ed Walsh will serve as the emcee.

Tickets to this event can be reserved through Eventbrite for $35 each. Table sponsorships are available.

Anyone with any questions can contact Catherine Simpson at 318-677-2504, Ext. 162 or Catherine@unitedwaynwla.org.

