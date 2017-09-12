Shreveport father reports teen missing

On September 6, 2017, Terry Fradger contacted the Shreveport Police Department and reported his daughter, Zarinthiana Marshall, missing. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for helping to find a teen after her father reported her missing on Wednesday.

The father told police he has not seen his 13-year-old daughter Zarinthiana Marshall since September 6.

She was last seen at Fair Park School wearing a black Nike hoodie, tan khaki Capri style pants, black Nike socks and no shoes.

She is described as being 5'8", weighing 130 with her hair styled in long braids past her shoulders.

Anyone with any information on where she may be is asked to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or detectives at 318-673-7020.

