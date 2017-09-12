Marshall PD announces National Night Out event

The Marshall Police Department has announced information for 2017's National Night Out event.

The festivities will be held outside of the Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall starting at 6 p.m on Oct. 3.

The event will include free food, games, inflatables, and demonstrations from area law enforcement agencies.

National Night Out encourages neighbors and communities to come together and to build relationships with police.

The evening's itinerary is listed below:

6:00 p.m. – Introduction – National Night Out Coordinator Officer George Gill Chief of Police National Anthem – Angela Fitzpatrick Prayer – Ofc. George Gill

6:15 p.m. – Wiley College Choir

6:30 p.m. – William Chapel Praise Dance

6:45 p.m. – Gravity Tumbler & Cheer

7:00 p.m. – K-9 Demo – MPD

7:30 p.m. – SWAT Demo – MPD

7:45 p.m. – Marshall Fire Dept. Demo

Events will wrap up at 8 p.m.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has also announced its NNO date as Oct. 3.

